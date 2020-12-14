Telegraph editor told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem'

Video

Published: 3:43 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 4:49 PM December 14, 2020

A Telegraph editor has been told her newspaper is a 'big part of the Brexit problem' after denying the realities of leaving the European Union.

Camilla Tominey, the associate editor at the right-wing newspaper, clashed with The New European's editor-at-large Alastair Campbell on Politics Live about the prospect of a no-deal outcome.

She told Campbell: "I'm afraid you're in a minority here, the public look at what you're saying and think it's completely one-sided and not at all representative of the total intransigence that the EU has demonstrated since 2016, and it hasn't understood the vote, and neither have you, unfortunately."

But the former Number 10 director of communications hit back: "You don't speak for the whole of the public and nor do I!"

"No you don't," replied Tominey.

"One of the problems with Brexit has been - and your newspaper, I have to say, has been a big part of that because of the ownership of your newspaper.

"You're driven ideologically with this belief that Brexit is going to be great for Britain and anything that gets in the way with that narrative is somehow disloyal and unpatriotic.

"I've come at this as someone who is proud to be British, deeply patriotic, who thinks that the way that this government is treating the people by constantly shifting the goal post by lying is wrong.







"And I actually do think the European Union has been incredibly patient given that actually, we chose to do this, nobody forced us to do this, we've created chaos across the European Union and they and we now have a few days to sort it out.

"And the reason, if you want my honest answer why things may have moved since the days of Donald Tusk - is because Boris Johnson I'm afraid has eroded what little trust and respect there was, not least because of the changes he tried to bring forward with the Internal Market Bill".