Brexiteer commentator in 'self-own' over Covid-19 comments
- Credit: David Levenson/Getty Images
Pro-Brexit Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson delivered herself a 'self-own' after her criticism of Covid-19 restrictions backfired.
Pearson turned to Twitter to claim that "hardly anyone" knew of people who had the coronavirus.
She tweeted: "I’ve asked so many people if they know anyone who has had Covid. Hardly anyone. Two people knew someone (not close) who’d died. Without daily news would we even know there was an epidemic?"
In amongst the responses from those who pointed out they did indeed know someone who had the virus, was a tweet which caught Pearson's eye was the one had claimed she was "so bloody lucky".
Allison Stallard continued to explain how her son and elderly father had it, adding: "You knew you would get these replies".
The columnist simply wrote back: "Sorry? My whole family had it".
Twitter labelled it a spectacular "self-own" with one telling the writer: "I often refer to my whole family as 'hardly anyone' too!"
"Hello police, I'd like to report a murder" tweeted James Felton, remarking on Pearson's own comments.
"I do wonder if she also has another account that she tweets normal logical thoughts from," remarked Steve Analyst.
"Allison has out-Allisoned Allison. Peak 2020," wrote @irishelt.
Benny Blanco asked: "Is she simply trolling herself these days so we don’t have to? Saves me some time at least"
Arun Joshi, meanwhile, commented: "Allison Pearson possesses all the values that Tories admire in their leaders..."
"Alexa, give me an example of a self-own," commented another.
In September the Telegraph columnist claimed it was "good" that her son had caught the coronavirus.
