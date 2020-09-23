Brexiteer claims it's 'good' her son has Covid-19

Published: 10:48 AM September 23, 2020 Updated: 10:52 AM September 23, 2020

A Brexiteer commentator has claimed that it is "good" that her son has the coronavirus.

Allison Pearson, a Telegraph columnist, made the claim when trying to justify her claims that the restrictions put in place by the government were hurting the young.

The former Brexit Party supporter suggested there was no incentive for anyone to go to university "when draconian rules make it a socially-distanced ordeal".

Her latest opinion piece opened: "My son has Covid-19. Good. Everyone in his student house has it as well. Even better."

Explaining why she backs the strategy of herd immunity, she continued to explain: "I am glad that my boy will now form a tiny tile on the vast human shield which will protect his grandparents and other endangered citizens as our country acquires community immunity".

What a ride it’s been for Allison Pearson pic.twitter.com/vZQE94qb6J — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) September 22, 2020

She continued: "I'd like to see Professor Whitty, a monkish bachelor, try and reassure a tearful 18-year-old for whom Freshers' Week, never the easiest experience, has turned into a socially distanced ordeal."

She said the government's proposals are "insulting, manipulative, cruel garbage", before encouraging freshers to "go forth and multiply!"

Earlier this year Pearson penned a column with the headline: "'Generation Me' must start thinking about others if we're to stop the spread of coronavirus."

Twitter responded with a mix of bafflement and anger to her comments, which were largely hidden behind a paywall.

"The rumours are true, Allison Pearson has surpassed herself," said Hannah Jane Parkinson.

"Telegraph journalists now trying to kill half a million British people," added Nick Tolhurst.

David Courtney tweeted: "Allison Pearson is legitimately the best commentator on the state of Britain today and she has no idea that this is the case."

James Felton wrote: "I’d want to know a little more about the long term effects of a disease before I decided whether I was glad my son got it to be honest. Even then I think I’d come down on the side of 'I’d rather my son didn’t have a disease'."

"It’s very funny to read this as if Allison Pearson actively hates her son and his friends rather than whatever dumb point she’s trying to make," noted Ben Jenkins.

Jess Barnard posted: "This is such irresponsible trash from Allison Pearson. Don't lecture about mental health when you declare to the world your total lack of empathy for your son and promote a narrative of intolerance and spite."



