US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- Credit: AFP via Getty Images
Labour peer and political commentator Andrew Adonis has claimed that the US election result next week could spark the "end of Brexit".
Lord Adonis, a TNE contributor, provoked a debate after pointing out that if Donald Trump fails to make it back into the White House it could cause a domino effect with populist politicians - including Boris Johnson and his aide Dominic Cummings.
Adonis wrote: “The most important think that will happen in British politics this year is next Tuesday’s American election.
“The end of Trump is the beginning of the end of Johnson and Cummings and Brexit.”
It comes after leading Brexit voices - including Piers Morgan - acknowledged that only a Trump win would be best for ensuring a Brexit deal with America.
Numerous reports have hinted Johnson will resign in six months, along with his political aide Cummings.
Voices in Johnson's government have already started to row back on their comments about America, as they "frantically" reposition themselves for a change of administration.
Paul Duncan tweeted in agreement of Adonis' comments. He wrote: "My sentiments exactly. Expect a softer Brexit trade agreement if Biden wins, disguised of course as a massive victory for the UK".
You may also want to watch:
Laura Harrison McBride replied: "I've been saying that for months. Fascists need company, because they are so mentally and emotionally weak. I'm praying like mad for Trump to lose in a landslide, so it will be over."
Brexiteer John Scotting also found himself in agreement, but was not celebrating the suggestion.
Most Read
- 1 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 2 Tory minister's claim over free school meals funding gets quickly debunked
- 3 'Assorted caviar' and 'board games' - Gifts confiscated from Boris Johnson due to anti-corruption laws
- 4 Minister self-isolates just a day after being spotted flouting mask rules
- 5 MANDRAKE: Chilling news for Telegraph bosses
- 6 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 7 Farage says he can dodge US travel ban because he's a 'journalist'
- 8 Poll puts Labour on highest level of support since 2014
- 9 Question Time: Tory minister told 'diverse' cabinet doesn't erase race issues in party
- 10 Viktor Orban has eyes on a Brexit opportunity
"This is why a transition period taking us until AFTER the US election was a horrendous error. If/when the anti-UK Democrats get in, I expect Boris to cave and we'll be back on the road to Rejoin."
Although others were more sceptical.
Chris Painter wrote: "I really hope that’s true, although you can’t end brexit - it’s already happened."
Aidan McQuade commented: "I fear the U.K. has many more years of abject humiliation ahead of itself irrespective of what happens next Tuesday".
MORE: More approve of EU leadership than Boris Johnson's premiership, poll finds
Another commented: "Let’s not count our chickens, I have everything crossed, but then who’d have thought the Conservatives would get an 80 seat majority?"
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.