Brexiteer shouts down pro-EU campaigner for pointing out deal is not 'will of the people'

Published: 9:09 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 9:16 AM December 24, 2020

Andrew Pierce and Femi Oluwole debate the Brexit deal on Good Morning Britain - Credit: ITV

A Brexiteer commentator has attempted to shout down a pro-EU campaigner for pointing out that Boris Johnson's Brexit deal is not the "will of the people".

Daily Mail contributor Andrew Pierce, dubbed Tory Boy, appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside Our Future Our Voice's Femi Oluwole.

As Pierce claimed that "most people will wake up this morning relieved" that Johnson had done a deal, he acknowledged that it will not please Remainers.

But the pro-EU campaigner was quick to point out it will be the Brexiteers least pleased by the agreement.

"It's funny that you mention the concept of public consent - as I said you have major contingents who voted Brexit who oppose this deal. The DUP, the Brexit Party, the ERG."

Pierce interjected: "Femi we had a referendum in 2016."

"Yes, I know," replied Oluwole.

"No you don't, you've never accepted it!" said Pierce.

But the pro-European stood his ground. "A significant proportion who voted to Leave oppose this Brexit deal."

"Here you again, I know what you're going to say!" continued the Brexiteer.

"The only opportunity had to give a say on the Brexit deal was the 2019 election and in this election 52.7% of voters chose parties committed to a second referendum on Remain and soft Brexit.

"So it is simply mathematical fact if all votes counted equally in that election, 52% of MPs would be pro-referendum parties and we would still be in the EU.

"You cannot get away from that fact".

Oluwole's name trended on Twitter as viewers criticised Pierce for shouting him down trying to explain the pro-EU argument.

"You know Femi has something worth listening to when his opponent talks all over him," said Johann Shiel.

"He always shouts over people... he who shouts the loudest has something to hide! Keep at it Femi," tweeted Polly Pears.

Mark Bartlam asked Pierce: "Did your parents not teach you manners?"