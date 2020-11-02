Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'
- Credit: Getty Images
An adviser to Joe Biden, tipped to become the next UK ambassador to the US, has issued a warning over Brexit - saying in almost every area it would have negative consequences for his country.
Anthony Gardner, a former American ambassador to the EU, told an audience in Germany that Brexit was the "biggest own-goal" he had ever seen.
Speaking at ESMT business school in Berlin, he predicted that Biden would use his first day to commit America to working with the European Union.
“If Biden is elected I believe quickly, perhaps first day, [there will be a] declaration of support for the European Union, declaration of support for European integration, declaration of support in favour of NATO, the lynchpin of transatlantic alliance, which has been weakened because of this administration's policies.”
In a warning to Britain, the former diplomat pointed to the negative consequences Brexit will have on Britain and the EU - and in particular the US.
You may also want to watch:
“I won't talk about Brexit, I've lived it, everyone's bored by it, Europe needs to move on.
“It's the biggest own-goal that I've seen in my lifetime.
Most Read
- 1 Boris Johnson pulls out of CBI conference after warnings about Brexit and second lockdown
- 2 Brexit Party chairman in angry rant at presenter over questions about donations
- 3 Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Boris Johnson over national lockdown announcement
- 4 The key times for the US election results
- 5 US election result could spark 'end of Brexit', claims peer
- 6 Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'
- 7 Keir Starmer warns there is no prospect of a Brexit extension
- 8 Farage branded 'chancer' after being reminded of pro-lockdown remarks
- 9 Brexit shambles: A stress of our own making
- 10 James O'Brien says Boris Johnson and ministers 'psychologically incapable of approaching anything as if it's not a fight'
“All of the analysis that we did under the Obama administration, which were intensive, we looked at all the areas of our interaction with Europe.
“Our conclusion was that in almost every area Brexit would be negative for the United States, for Europe and for the UK. That analysis I believe has proven to be correct.
“Here's a dramatic difference: Donald Trump has only believed that the US-UK link was important, he was a cheerleader for Brexit.
“Joe Biden believes that the triangle of relationships, US-UK, UK-EU, US and EU, all have to work together, and you will see statements to that effect.”
Biden is reportedly planning a mini tour of the EU following his inauguration to cement fresh relations between his country and Europe.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.