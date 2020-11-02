Joe Biden adviser warns 'in almost every area Brexit would be negative for US'

Published: 3:28 PM November 2, 2020

An adviser to Joe Biden, tipped to become the next UK ambassador to the US, has issued a warning over Brexit - saying in almost every area it would have negative consequences for his country.

Anthony Gardner, a former American ambassador to the EU, told an audience in Germany that Brexit was the "biggest own-goal" he had ever seen.

Speaking at ESMT business school in Berlin, he predicted that Biden would use his first day to commit America to working with the European Union.

“If Biden is elected I believe quickly, perhaps first day, [there will be a] declaration of support for the European Union, declaration of support for European integration, declaration of support in favour of NATO, the lynchpin of transatlantic alliance, which has been weakened because of this administration's policies.”

In a warning to Britain, the former diplomat pointed to the negative consequences Brexit will have on Britain and the EU - and in particular the US.

“I won't talk about Brexit, I've lived it, everyone's bored by it, Europe needs to move on.

“It's the biggest own-goal that I've seen in my lifetime.

“All of the analysis that we did under the Obama administration, which were intensive, we looked at all the areas of our interaction with Europe.

“Our conclusion was that in almost every area Brexit would be negative for the United States, for Europe and for the UK. That analysis I believe has proven to be correct.

“Here's a dramatic difference: Donald Trump has only believed that the US-UK link was important, he was a cheerleader for Brexit.

“Joe Biden believes that the triangle of relationships, US-UK, UK-EU, US and EU, all have to work together, and you will see statements to that effect.”

Biden is reportedly planning a mini tour of the EU following his inauguration to cement fresh relations between his country and Europe.