Anti-Brexit campaigners change Kent signs to 'the toilet of England'

Published: 11:25 AM November 29, 2020

A stunt from the EU Flag Mafia saw Kent signs rebranded ahead of Brexit - Credit: Twitter

Anti-Brexit campaigners have rebranded Kent the 'the toilet of England' on signs, in a stunt that attempts to highlight fears for the county's motorways after Brexit.

Where before motorists would be politely informed they were entering the Garden of England – as Kent is known – the new message read: “Welcome to Kent The Toilet of England”.

It follows reports that portable toilets could be installed on roadsides to deal with huge queues around the ports.

Kent Police said they have been made aware of “criminal damage” to road signs in the county and inquiries are continuing.

But a member of the activist team, known collectively as EU Flag Mafia, hit out at the idea of officers devoting time to the stickered signs.

“We acted on behalf of the residents of Kent," they told the PA News Agency.

“Everyone who was involved in placing ‘Toilet’ on the road signs lives in Kent and we reject any suggestion that any damage was done to any of the road signs – the stickers can be removed very easily.

“If any Kent resident feels offended, we suggest they simply remove the stickers.

“We suggest that Kent Police have better things to be doing with their valuable time, like trying to work out how the people in Kent will be still be able to travel around the county while thousands of lorries are gridlocked in jams around the county.”

The cloak-and-dagger operation – which activists stressed was compliant with Covid guidelines – covered around 30 road signs stretching from Dartford near London to the border with East Sussex.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has previously warned that queues of up to 7,000 trucks could form in Kent unless businesses do more to prepare.