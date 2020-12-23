Boris Johnson 'caved in' on fishing to secure Brexit deal, claims EU official
- Credit: PA
Boris Johnson has "caved in" on fishing to secure a Brexit deal, a European official has claimed.
Joe Barnes, the Daily Express' Brussels correspondent, claims that the prime minister is "willing to accept" that the EU hands back 25% of the value of fish it catches in British waters over a five-and-a-half-year transition period.
It is in line with the figure that the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had said he was willing to accept.
Earlier in the week British demand for a 60% reduction in the catch by value in British waters had been reduced to 35% in a "final offer" from Number 10.
MORE: Why Brexit all comes down to fish
Barnes reports that it is "seen as a significant concession by the EU side and likely to anger Brexiteers in Britain."
RTE's Tony Connelly supported the claims, claiming that there was a last-minute "instrumental" development on fish.
You may also want to watch:
“The British have made huge concessions in the negotiations in the past 48 hours,” a French official told Reuters.
But British officials are likely to claim victory over Brussels by stating that it will have meant that they have reclaimed control of its fishing waters ten years after the EU referendum.
Most Read
- 1 Brexit deal 'done' with Boris Johnson planning a statement - Reports
- 2 Cabinet minister indicates Brexit deal could be close
- 3 Boris Johnson protest song could bag the Number 1 slot in the Christmas chart
- 4 Loophole means Boris Johnson can spend Christmas with family in Tier 4
- 5 ERG in warning to Boris Johnson over Brexit deal with EU
- 6 Nigel Farage fumes after being told he's a 'big joke in Europe'
- 7 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 8 Growing number of Leave voters now think Brexit was 'wrong', new YouGov poll finds
- 9 Resurfaced footage shows Nicola Sturgeon's Brexit 2013 prediction proven right
- 10 Britons visiting Gibraltar told to present passports while Spaniards won't in latest Brexit blow
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted: "It sounds like the British team have dropped the ball before the line. No wonder they want a Christmas Eve announcement to hide the fisheries sell-out."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.