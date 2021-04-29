Boris Johnson consumed by infighting as Brexit job losses worsen

Opinion

Published: 7:00 AM April 29, 2021

The scandals surrounding Boris Johnson hide the disaster that Brexit has created

It has been a gloomy week on the sunlit uplands of sovereign Britain as companies continue to pay dearly for two basic yet common business mistakes - not putting a Cabinet minister’s sister on the board or having Boris Johnson’s mobile phone number.

It’s the kind of carelessness that sees over 220 jobs at a car parts plant near Caerphilly put at risk as German owners Kautex Textron plan to close their site at Ystrad Mynach after 51 years in the town.

A spokesperson admitted: “Brexit, as well as the ongoing economic impact of Covid-19, are the key contributors to this decision”. Mike Payne, GMB senior organiser, said: “From what the company has been telling us, their sales have suffered as companies that they supply their products to are looking more locally to source their products.

“It seems as though we’re seeing more high-skilled well-paid jobs sacrificed at the Brexit altar.”

Seventeen more roles are at risk at Huddersfield bathroom ware firm Grove Plastics after bosses decided to wind down selling to Europe because of cost increases down to red tape. And 40 jobs will go at British Corner Shop, which exports British food and drink brands worldwide, after it gave up on UK distribution to the continent and announced plans for a new centre in the EU.

"We were jumping with joy when Boris announced in late December that there was a deal with the EU and it would be trade as normal," said chief executive Mark Callaghan. Instead, he continued, “we've seen huge disruption, we've seen a massive drop in sales, we've had to reduce our workforce by 40 people and we're moving those jobs into the EU, so I wouldn't say that it's been successful at all."







JD Sports became the latest to jump on the drain train when it announced that its next mega distribution warehouse will be on the continent rather than here, to avoid the tariffs now in place on goods that used to flow from East Asia via Britain to Europe. And, of course, jobs that might have been created in the UK will now be created in whichever JD takes off its trainers.

“I would imagine that the European community are very happy with that but it is disappointing for the UK in many respects,” said chairman Peter Cowgill.

Meanwhile, the person who could help with all of this is consumed with infighting and whether Dominic Cummings’ revelations will end up forcing him to leave Downing Street just as the paste sets on the Lulu Lytle wallpaper.

Our Kipling-quoting prime minister no doubt believes in the mantra: “If you can keep your job when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you…”