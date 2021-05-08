Election results demonstrate why rejoining EU is a long way off

Opinion

Published: 7:59 PM May 8, 2021

Boris Johnson, Gisela Stuart and Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 2016 - Credit: Getty Images

An honest referendum about the future of the UK and EU seems a long way off after the latest election results

The results suggest that the UK is beyond redemption. How people can see past the lies, and continue to support the Tories is truly astonishing. It really doesn't bode well for the years ahead.

I see no chance of rejoining the EU for years, in short, the rightwing plan has worked. Discredit the media, sell the lie. Then when the lies are questioned the "mainstream media" cannot possibly be trusted. So the lies get lost in the mix. Once upon a time, the media was there to speak truth to power. But the desire for truth and honesty has been removed from the important list.

The only way to counter this would be through strong opposition. Like many I had high hopes for Keir Starmer, alas either we were duped or his strategy is just way off. But something needs to change.

Boris Johnson will never resign over any scandal, and there will be more. Instead, the world will look on with dismay as a country destroys itself from the inside. The only lingering question is why?

Adrian Callan







In the 2019 General Election the Labour, Lib Dem and Green parties got more votes than the Conservatives; but because of the ‘rigged’ electoral system, this was not translated into seats.

If Keir Starmer really wants to lead a government there is a simple and perhaps only solution. He should reach an agreement with the two other parties to collectively field only one candidate in each constituency on the basis of which has the best chance of winning.

This should be presented to the electorate as a one-off exercise with a manifesto commitment that if a majority was achieved the new government would introduce a fair voting system without a referendum. The three parties could then field candidates in all seats at future General Elections once a proportional representation system was in place.

Jamie Sharpley

Woking, Surrey

