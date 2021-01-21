Labour to force vote on retaining workers' rights as Brexit threatens holiday pay and 48-hour week
- Credit: Parliament Live
Labour MPs have tabled an Opposition Day debate motion to protect employment rights now under threat as a result of Brexit.
With the UK no longer bound by EU directives, rights enshrined in their wording - such as holiday pay and statutory working limits - can be stripped away.
Sir Keir Starmer - together with Labour colleagues Andy McDonald, Ed Miliband, Angela Rayner, Lucy Powell and Nicholas Brown - brought the motion after Conservative business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted protections are currently under review.
This motion, to be heard on Monday January 25, comes in a week where the party passed an equivalent urging prime minister Boris Johnson not to cut the £20 uplift in Universal Credit.
This upcoming motion ostensibly seeks to protect the rights which currently exist, alongside urging the government to legislate against the practice of firing and re-hiring.
You may also want to watch:
Requesting specific protection of the 48-hour working week, rest breaks, overtime pay and holiday pay, the motion also asks that a legislative timetable "to end 'fire and re-hire' tactics" be laid out by the end of the month.
Labour's shadow secretary of state for employment rights and protections, Andy McDonald, particularly condemns the timing of this move: “In the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis, Ministers are considering ripping up workers’ rights. This could see people across the country worse off, losing out on holiday pay and working longer hours.
Most Read
- 1 Susanna Reid takes on Priti Patel over government's gaslighting of public on coronavirus
- 2 ‘Don’t haste ye back’ - Nicola Sturgeon's perfect farewell message to Donald Trump
- 3 Tory minister admits UK rejected EU's music visa offer in order to 'take back control' of borders
- 4 PMQs: Ben Bradshaw calls out Boris Johnson over Brexit lies
- 5 Brexiteer musician accused of hypocrisy after demanding No 10 help bands with EU visa
- 6 Jacob Rees-Mogg says it's 'all the EU's fault' musicians can't tour Europe
- 7 Piers Morgan tells Gavin Williamson to resign for being a 'catastrophe'
- 8 Comedian wins praise after shaming No 10 during Dancing on Ice appearance
- 9 The greatest failure of government in our lifetime
- 10 The bigot we should have called out on day one
“Scrapping the 48-hour working week cap could mean many key workers feel pressured to work excessive hours. The government should be focused on securing our economy and rebuilding the country, not taking a wrecking ball to hard-won rights."
Accusing the Conservatives of not sharing - or valuing - workers' priorities, McDonald believes the mere contemplation of taking away these rights reveals the Tories' "true colours".
This motion, in his view, gives MPs across the House "a chance to vote on the side of working people and protect our key workers".
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.