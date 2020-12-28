News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Britons told to get health insurance and check mobile roaming before going to EU

Published: 9:21 AM December 28, 2020   
Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on the agreemen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on the agreement of a post-Brexit trade deal. - Credit: PA

Britons are being urged to take out comprehensive travel insurance and check their mobile roaming policies if they are travelling to the EU after the end of the Brexit transition period.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove was also telling businesses to make last-chance preparations to minimise the disruption when the new relationship begins on Thursday.

Gove warned the time to make the final preparations before the UK begins trading with its biggest trading partner under the new treaty “is very short”.

He acknowledged there will be “some disruption” as the nation adjusts, so he said “it is vital” for the public to ensure they are as ready as possible.

“In just three days’ time the Brexit transition period will end and we will have finally regained our independence,” Gove added.

The trade deal brokered on Christmas Eve does not carry over the ban on roaming charges, but does say both sides must encourage providers to have “transparent and reasonable rates”.

Government guidance tells British travellers to check with their mobile provider to see what charges they will face.

They are also being urged to check they are covered for healthcare because most will no longer be able to use their European Health Insurance Card that previously awarded them free care.

Passports should also be checked so that on the day of travel they have at least six months left before expiry.

Ministers are also urging businesses to ensure they understand the new rules on importing and exporting goods between Great Britain and the EU, as well as the different rules when trading with Northern Ireland.

They must also consider how to make customs declarations on EU trade and hauliers should get a Kent Access Permit before entering the county.

