Britain’s message of hope to Europe on the referendum’s 5th anniversary

Published: 10:54 AM June 23, 2021 Updated: 11:12 AM June 23, 2021

Artist's impression of Best for Britain's message of hope using images from Brussels festival of light. - Credit: Best for Britain

For the 5th anniversary of the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, campaign group Best for Britain has projected the names of thousands of British people in the centre of Brussels.

Their aim was to express feelings of continued goodwill, familiarity and solidarity with the country’s closest neighbours.

The message was projected onto the Station Europe in Place du Luxemburg and included all the names of their signatories.

The campaign group believe that the majority of British people still harbour commitments to the founding principles of the European Union, respect for human dignity and human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law and it is the project’s purpose to highlight this.

Recent polling by Best for Britain found that two-thirds of people across the nation, including 60% of Leave voters, are in favour of greater cooperation with European countries on trade.

The same survey found that when asked if they backed closer ties with Europe to address climate change and threats from hostile powers, support rose up to 79%.

While the project launched, the government continued to “stoke tensions with our closest allies over an agreement which they signed and sold to the British public as ‘a fantastic deal’ just over a year ago,” said Best for Britain.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain spearheaded the effort. She commented that “for many in the UK and Europe, this anniversary is a sad occasion and despite our government doing all they can to buttress their own power with division and faux patriotism, we know that the relationships and shared values with our European family are much stronger.”

She added: “That’s why we put the names of people who believe in a truly global UK in lights to remind our closest neighbours that there’s still a lot of love for them on this side of the channel.”

David Schneider, actor, director, and writer who co-wrote the BAFTA award-winning The Death of Stalin was one of the first people to volunteer their name to be projected onto the Station Europe in Place du Luxemburg.

“It’s so important to let our friends in Europe know how much we value them, despite all the noise and negativity from some. So many of us miss being part of the Union with them and feel more European than ever,” he said.

It was for these reasons that he felt so strongly about adding his name. “Here’s to the future and, if you’ll pardon the expression, an ever closer Union between the UK and the EU,” he concluded.

A video of Best for Britain’s message for hope can be found here.