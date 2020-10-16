Poll
Channel 4 to host debate on second coronavirus national lockdown
Channel 4 is to host a debate on whether or not there should be a second national lockdown to curb coronavirus cases.
Politicians, doctors, scientists and business owners will take part in the programme, chaired by Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy.
The broadcaster’s head of news and current affairs Louisa Compton said: “As the divisions of opinion across the country intensify, this important debate will give a snapshot of public opinion on these recently announced restrictions and ask what should be next for the UK.”
The hour-long programme, from Manchester, will be broadcast on Sunday.
Executive producer Ian Rumsey said: “This is a crucial moment for Britain and the fight against coronavirus.
“This debate will give a real sense of what people all over the UK really feel and where they think the priorities should lie.”
Producers said the programme will comply with strict Covid filming protocols.
- Live: Divided Britain: The Lockdown Debate will air on Channel 4 on Sunday at 6pm.
