Katie Hopkins: An apology

Published: 2:26 PM November 2, 2020 Updated: 2:31 PM November 2, 2020

On June 25, 2020, we published an article which explored the rise in popularity of the relatively new social media platform, Parler, and its use by a number of well-known figures, including Katie Hopkins. The article was illustrated by a photograph of Ms Hopkins.

Unfortunately, the caption accompanying the photograph was wrong, because it incorrectly described Ms Hopkins as a “former leader and founder of the English Defence League (EDL)”. In fact, she neither founded nor has ever been the leader of the EDL.

Although the caption was corrected as soon as Ms Hopkins alerted us to the error, we are happy to reiterate that she did not found the English Defence League, and has never been its leader. We apologise to Ms Hopkins for the error.