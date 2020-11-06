Rate of Covid-19 infection appears to be slowing, suggests data
- Credit: PA
The rate of coronavirus infections across England and Wales appears to be slowing down, new data suggests.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated 618,700 people in England – one in 90 – had Covid-19 between October 25 and 31, up from 568,100 the week before.
But while the infection rate has increased in recent weeks, “the rate of increase is less steep compared with previous weeks”, the ONS said.
Ruth Studley, head of analysis for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “At a national level we are seeing infections slow across England and Wales but they are still increasing.
“Within England, every region apart from the North East has shown increased levels of infection.
You may also want to watch:
“The level of infection in young adults and older teenagers appears to have levelled off recently.
“However, they continue to be the most likely to be infected despite increases in all other age groups.”
Most Read
- 1 Rory Stewart brands Boris Johnson 'best liar ever to serve as prime minister'
- 2 These 330 Tory MPs voted against protecting food standards after Brexit
- 3 Boris Johnson walks out of Commons as Theresa May criticises him over lockdown
- 4 Brexiteer commentator hits out at Remainers over US Election result
- 5 MPs reject amendment to protect food standards after Brexit
- 6 Boris Johnson 'toxic' in US for being 'Britain's Trump', claim Joe Biden allies
- 7 Who's on the BBC's Question Time tonight?
- 8 Andrew Neil in heated row with SNP MP after saying he can now 'say what I think'
- 9 Should we start to feel sorry for Boris Johnson?
- 10 Brexiteer claims more UK politicians should echo Donald Trump after US election result
When looking at new daily infections, the ONS said the rate across England appears to have “stabilised”.
There were an average of 45,700 new cases per day of Covid-19 in private homes between October 25 and 31, down from an estimated 51,900 new cases per day for the period from October 17 to 23.
This suggests the rate of new infections “appears to have stabilised in recent weeks at around 50,000 new infections per day”, the ONS said.
The figures do not include people staying in hospitals or care homes and are based on more than 689,000 swab tests gathered from across the UK in people with and without symptoms.
It comes as more than 64,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, according to figures produced by statistical agencies.
Some 61,498 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
A further 2,442 deaths are known to have occurred in England, plus 24 in Scotland, 163 in Wales and 43 in Northern Ireland, according to additional data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.
Together, these totals mean that so far 64,170 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.