The lessons Boris Johnson can learn from Covid-19 ahead of Brexit

Opinion

Published: 8:38 PM December 6, 2020

Readers have their say on the on-going Brexit and coronavirus crises.

The pandemic has highlighted the need to compromise, cooperate and collaborate. Without compromise a balance cannot be struck between saving lives and livelihoods. Without cooperation communities will not work with the authorities keeping people safe and the economy supplying essential commodities and needs. Experts, including scientists, collaborate by sharing information, data, techniques, knowledge etc across institutions in different countries and continents, openly publishing results to be peer-reviewed. It is fundamental to the way they work and has led to vaccines being produced in an incredibly short period of time.

It is interesting is it not that these same values are the very ones rejected by the ardent Brexiteers? They show no willingness to compromise on arbitrary red lines drawn up before serious negotiations began; no attempts to cooperate with the CBI, Road Hauliers Association, TUC and many other institutions who warn of dangers to the economy and jobs. Finally after the end of December we will see the removal of the ability to collaborate without restrictions sharing information with the police and intelligence agencies resulting in our to borders becoming less secure and our citizens less protected.

Howard Sherlock

Waterlooville

Matt Hancock’s said we should stop soldiering on if we are unwell and in the future we should stay at home. Unfortunately the British culture is Stoic and we would normally go into work. This is more than a benefits issue.

Minor Illness is still perceived as being weak and unable to cope. It’s ingrained into us. We don’t look to see that the minor ailment may spread to others we see other people say things like, “they are skiving” or trying it on. We have a this attitude of presenteeism and worry that our bosses will think we are underperforming.

You may also want to watch:

In today’s environment, we still need to consider what we can do and what we can’t, working from home so as not to spread germs, accepting that we can be hard workers and good performers and still have days when we aren’t well. We need to change our thinking and become a more compassionate and cautious society.

Tony Howarth

London

Boris Johnson is dithering as usual. Opening up over Christmas will give us a third wave of Covid-19 in January with a further lockdown. A wise prime minister would realise that this combined with a no-deal or poor deal Brexit will inflict even greater damage on the British economy. It would be wise to request an extension of the December 31 deadline until April 30 to enable us to vaccinate the British people, but wisdom is an attribute which is sadly lacking in Johnson’s character.

Personally I think that Brexit is a betrayal of Britain. Our role should be to support the European Union and contribute to the welfare of Europe. It is not a question of what’s being imposed upon us, but a question of what we can contribute. Nigel Farage should not be able to inflict his wrecking policies on the British people. Currently I am deeply ashamed to be British. I believe that the younger generation in the UK will ultimately rejoin the European Union. Meanwhile we have to endure the bumbling Trump clone who governs from Number 10.

David Hogg

Bristol

• Have your say by emailing theneweuropean@archant.co.uk. Our deadline for letters is Tuesday at 9am for inclusion in Thursday’s edition. Please be concise - letters over five paragraphs long may be edited before printing.