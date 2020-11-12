Covid vaccine partner warns how Brexit could cause delays in supply
- Credit: PA
A British company who are supplying a crucial ingredient of the Covid-19 vaccine have warned that delays at the border after Brexit could prevent a "crucial step" in ensuring it is available to millions of people.
Croda International, based in Yorkshire, have provided a key chemical element of the vaccine to Pfizer in the trial phase, and has won a five-year contract that will see it deliver materials for 1.3 billion doses next year alone, worth around £75m.
But this comes just as the UK will introduce new custom controls from January 1, which could make distribution more challenging.
There have already been warnings that those wanting to cross the border could see delays of up to 48 hours.
MORE: Fears that Brexit could hold up coronavirus vaccine in the UK
Croda's chief executive Steve Foots told Sky News: "The worry of course, the last thing we need, is a problem with a lack of an agreement, and you've got friction at the borders, and I'm sure the UK government are acutely aware of this.
"We must make sure that the vaccine doesn't have any problems getting into the UK, into the supply chain, or even the practical issues of refrigerant technologies and everything else.
"They could be products that are needed for the UK that are sourced abroad, so making sure that we are free from friction at the borders is is a crucial step for the vaccine."
Most Read
- 1 Dominic Cummings could resign after spin doctor forced out of Downing Street
- 2 Former Labour MP says he's 'proud' to have helped stop Jeremy Corbyn win election
- 3 Historian exasperated as Brexiteer likens Joe Biden support for Ireland to IRA sympathy
- 4 Barack Obama could become Joe Biden's UK ambassador in awkward move for Boris Johnson
- 5 Brexiteer claims Trump's lawyers convinced him not to send ill-advised letter to Biden
- 6 Boris Johnson to be challenged in High Court for 'acting in bad faith' over Brexit
- 7 EU sets seven-day deadline for Brexit talks as official warns of 'real problems'
- 8 Tory MP complaining about 'snowflake' National Trust sees argument backfire
- 9 John Redwood sends 'warning letter' to Joe Biden over Brexit
- 10 Britain is descending fast into corrupt, cronyistic political culture
50 days before the Brexit transition period ends and with negotiations continuing on key areas to unlock a trade deal, the government said that it was launching a task force to help business prepare.
Following the success of the initial results, Mr Foots said that scaling up production from a 40,000-strong trial to produce and distribute 1.3 billion doses next year poses a major challenge.
"The public statements from Pfizer will tell you that they're not there yet, there's the safety clearance, which comes in November, hopefully, and then the big job through innovation is to scale up through the supply chain," he said.
"We definitely have the quantities available for next year's vaccine for Pfizer, they're talking about 1.3 billion doses, and we're ready to be able to supply that.
"But our mind is beyond next year and making sure we've got insurance in the supply chain to scale this up further, so we're investing heavily in our units and factories running the UK, and one in the US."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.