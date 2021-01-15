Trump now will not visit Scotland on inauguration day
The New European
- Credit: Getty Images
Donald Trump will not be visiting Scotland ahead of inauguration day, it has been reported.
There had been speculation that the US president would visit his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire ahead of Joe Biden taking office at the White House next Wednesday.
But now PA reports that Trump will not be in Scotland.
As part of the tradition, the outgoing president and president-elect usually travel together to the ceremony at the Capitol from the White House.
But Trump, who was overwhelmingly defeated in November’s US election, has previously said he will not attend the January 20 ceremony for his successor.
The 74-year-old was reportedly considering travelling to Turnberry to avoid seeing Biden being sworn into office.
Prestwick Airport was told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft previously used by Trump on January 19, according to the Sunday Post.
But first minister Nicola Sturgeon has in recent days stressed it is illegal to travel in or out of Scotland without a valid reason, adding: “Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”
When asked about the speculation, she said: “I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know.
“I hope and expect that – as everybody expects, not everybody necessarily will hope – that the travel plan immediately that he has is to exit the White House.
“But beyond that I don’t know.
“We are not allowing people to come in to Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else.”
Scottish justice secretary Humza Yousaf also suggested the Home Office should consider denying Trump entry to the UK after he leaves office.
