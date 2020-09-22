Donald Trump trolled by Led By Donkeys campaigners

Video

Published: 2:55 PM September 22, 2020 Updated: 2:58 PM September 22, 2020

Donald Trump has been trolled by Led By Donkeys campaigners at his own golf course. - Credit: Twitter

Donald Trump's focus on golf - rather than the coronavirus pandemic - has been given the Led By Donkeys treatment after the campaigners used soundbites from the president to make their point.

The number of times the US president played golf during the coronavirus pandemic and the total Covid-19 deaths in the United States was projected on to one of the president's Scottish golf courses.

The video is accompanied by a soundtrack of Trump criticising his predecessor Barack Obama for golfing while president and – during his first election campaign – claiming he would not have time to play golf if he was elected.

By the end of the 57-second video, 24 games of golf have been accounted for since March 7 2020.

It concludes with the audio of Trump saying: “When you’re in the White House, who the hell wants to play golf?”

Trump last played at his Ayrshire resort in 2018 during a four-day trip to the UK – a visit that cost more than £14.2 million to police.

Thousands of protesters gathered outside the golf course while the president played but Police Scotland later praised the demonstrators for their good behaviour.

Before that, Trump last visited Turnberry in 2016 to reopen it after a multimillion-pound refurbishment.

At the time, he was the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and staff at the course wore caps with the message “made Turnberry great again”, in a nod to his campaign slogan.

Turnberry became his second golf course in Scotland after Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire, the construction of which was marred in controversy as he clashed with residents, environmental campaigners and politicians.

The Balmedie course eventually opened in 2012.