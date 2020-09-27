Brexiteer Dyson's firm biggest British beneficiary of EU farming subsidy

Published: 2:03 PM September 27, 2020 Updated: 2:29 PM September 27, 2020

A company owned by one of Britain's richest men - and a leading voice in the pro-Brexit movement - has become the country's largest beneficiary of EU farming subsidies.

The Mirror reports billionaire - who has moved his bagless vacuum cleaner business to Singapore - saw £3.7 million of EU money invested into his farm.

It brings the total amount of money provided by the bloc to Beeswax Dyson to £8.7 million since the 2016 vote.

That is despite the Brexiteer's fortune estimated to be £16.2 billion.

Ian Bateman, a professor of Environmental Economics at Exeter University, said: “It’s outrageous that this system has persisted for so long, paying the most to the biggest landowners, irrespective of the public benefit.

“It’s been wonderful for the rich, but not for the average and poor farmers.”

A spokesperson for Dyson said the farming operations employ more than 160 people, and his contribution through import duties "dwarfs" any subsidy received for farming.