News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Europe News

Germany's Greens back Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 12:43 PM April 19, 2021    Updated: 1:05 PM April 19, 2021
Co-leaders of Germany's Green party Annalena Baerbock (L) and Robert Habeck walk along the river Spr

Annalena Baerbock (L) beat co-leader Robert Habeck on Monday to represent the Greens' in the federal election in September in which the party is widely tipped to do well - Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Germany's Greens have chosen co-leader Annalena Baerbock as their candidate for the federal election in September.

Baerbock's candidacy was announced on Monday morning after beating co-leader Robert Habeck to the role.

Baerbock, 40, dismissed concerns about her lack of political experience during her acceptance speech.

"Democracy lives off change. Yes, I was never a chancellor and never a minister," she said. "I stand for renewal. Other stand for the status-quo. I am deeply convinced that this country needs a new start."

The former trampolinist said she favoured a "political culture in which people value each other, take critical voices seriously and do not work against each other but with each other".

MORE: Annalena Baerbock: Can the Queen of Green seize the Bundestag?



A Forsa poll last week put support for the Greens on 23%, behind 27% for the conservative alliance of Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and their Bavarian CSU sister party.

To lead a coalition government, the Greens could team up with the SPD, which the Forsa poll showed to have 15% support, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP), at 9%. Another three-way tie-up could be with the SPD and the far-left Linke.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘I should not have listened to Cameron’ – Former European Commission president
  2. 2 Opposition parties push for probe into Boris Johnson's conduct following viral video
  3. 3 A chapter is over for Britain, for good or ill
  1. 4 The biggest scandal may be that no rules were broken
  2. 5 Russell Kane: Why working class people like Boris Johnson
  3. 6 The deep-seated issues beneath Sofagate
  4. 7 Welsh government takes Westminster to court over post-Brexit bill
  5. 8 BBC journalist admits being 'haunted' by fear broadcaster 'built up' Nigel Farage and UKIP
  6. 9 Annalena Baerbock: Can the Queen of Green seize the Bundestag?
  7. 10 The only Brexit export boom is from UK businesses rushing to Europe

At this stage, the more likely scenario is that the Greens join government as junior partner to Merkel's conservatives.

CDU chairman Armin Laschet and Bavarian premier Markus Soeder remained at loggerheads on Monday over which of them should lead Merkel's conservative alliance, with no prospect of resolving the matter in sight.

Baerbock has promised to boost investment in education, digitalisation and green technology.

The federal election in Germany will take place on September 26.

Angela Merkel
Elections
Germany

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ben Elliot, and his wife Mary-Clare, in November 2018

Mandrake

Prosecution threat for Tories' co-chairman

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson poses for a 2019 photograph in front of a Union flag

Conservative Party

Boris Johnson proposes saving United Kingdom with 'Project Love' plan

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

EU president faces fresh calls to resign over 'disastrous' Covid vaccine...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Sir Alan Duncan (L) and  Boris Johnson (R) walk down Whitehall on March 29, 2017 - the day Theresa May triggered Article 50

Boris Johnson | Opinion

Alan Duncan should have spoken out sooner about Boris Johnson

Mitch Benn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus