Leave EU website suspended after EU registry blocks move to Ireland
Leave EU's website has been suspended after the EU registry behind the domain address blocked a move from the Brexiteers to switch its registration to Ireland to avoid losing the .eu suffix.
The group, founded by Brexiteer Arron Banks and supported by former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, attempted to move the registration from the UK to Waterford in Ireland on New Year's Eve after a rule stated that addresses can only be used by companies if they are based in the EU.
Amid controversy over Leave EU's move, EURid - the agency which makes decisions over the .eu suffix - has suspended the website and has said it is under investigation.
The website includes the message that the website cannot be reached".
EURid's website said the domain had been registered at the Waterford address but was “temporarily inactive (ie website and email do not function) and under investigation”.
It follows Fine Gael politician Neale Richmond calling for an investigation, claiming the organisation was a "threat to our democracy".
The pro-Brexit group's communications director Andy Wigmore insisted the website would be online again soon.
“Our lawyers will be taking action against those – and they know who they are – who have broken those delicious EU laws they love so much,” he told the Independent.
