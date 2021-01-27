AstraZeneca denies pulling out of EU vaccine meeting as supply row heats up
- Credit: PA
AstraZeneca (AZ) has denied pulling out of an EU vaccine conference, its chief executive has said as a row over supply continues to heat up.
Chief executive Pascal Soriot withdrew company officials from a planned meeting with EU representatives on Wednesday, Sky News reported.
The company denied the claims though - and said it was still scheduled.
This comes as the European Commission last night threatened to impose controls on vaccines following criticism of a slow rollout in the EU.
European health commissioner Stella Kyriakides accused AstraZeneca, which works with Oxford University on its vaccine, of failing to give a valid explanation for failing to deliver doses to the bloc.
The Pfizer vaccine is manufactured in Europe but the bulk of the AstraZeneca jab meant for the UK is manufactured on British soil.
Soriot has rejected the suggestion the firm was selling doses the highest bidder “because we make no profit everywhere” under the agreement signed with Oxford University.
You may also want to watch:
He admitted there had been "teething problems" but he said his teams had been "working around the clock" to fix them.
Soriot also said the fact that the UK supply contract was signed three months before the European vaccine deal, meant there had been "an extra three months to fix all the UK glitches we experienced".
Most Read
- 1 Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds fishing after clip resurfaces
- 2 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
- 3 Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reject Boris Johnson's coronavirus claim
- 4 Ed Miliband mocks Kwasi Kwarteng's 'road to Damascus conversion'
- 5 SNP MP asks Priti Patel why she has not stood down following UK border comments
- 6 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
- 7 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
- 8 Tories abstain on motion to protect post-Brexit workers' rights
- 9 NHS boss admits UK faces Covid vaccine shortage
- 10 Piers Morgan causes hilarity with 'Priti Patel with a brain' jibe
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.