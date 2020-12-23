News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen to hold Brexit call

Author Picture Icon

Jonathon Read

Published: 11:09 AM December 23, 2020    Updated: 11:17 AM December 23, 2020
UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen from the European Commission

UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen from the European Commission - Credit: PA

A top-level Brexit call between prime minister Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will be held before the end of Christmas Eve.

An EU source has confirmed to Reuters that the pair will hold a call on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss the potential for a trade deal.

The two spoke on Monday as they tried to bridge the gaps on fishing quotas and the level-playing field before it was reported Downing Street had offered a compromise.

It is hoped a deal can be achieved before Christmas to allow MPs to ratify the agreement before the end of the transition period.

On Tuesday, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he was preparing the "final push" for a deal and claimed talks were at a "crucial moment".




Brexit
Boris Johnson
Ursula von der Leyen

