News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Europe News

Opinion

Brexit regret: Meet the Leave voters who wish they hadn't voted Leave

Author Picture Icon

Steve Anglesey

Published: 6:00 AM April 15, 2021    Updated: 3:09 PM April 19, 2021
Former Brexit Party MEP June Mummery, who retweeted an article featuring a Leave voter saying he regretted voting for Brexit 

Former Brexit Party MEP June Mummery, who retweeted an article featuring a Leave voter saying he regretted voting for Brexit - Credit: Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

It has been a gloomy week on the sunlit uplands of sovereign Britain… unless, of course, you’re an irony lover who enjoyed Boris Johnson explaining why English football clubs were wrong to want to leave an established, successful European set-up on the vague promise of more riches elsewhere.

Boris might not have followed that thought all the way to its logical conclusion just yet, but while he catches up the concept of Brexit regret is slowly and surely growing among those who joined him in voting Leave in 2016.

Brexiteer radio host Nick Ferrari of LBC looked uncomfortable when a caller told him, “I voted to Leave and the EU have been useless on vaccines, but I do a lot of Ebay selling and now no-one in Europe wants to buy from me. I’ve been lied to.

“Did anyone say ‘when we leave the EU all our stuff’s going to be taxed’? Why is someone in Europe going to buy a record from me when there is 25% tax on it? It is outrageous.”

In Benidorm, retired former Brexiteer Joe told website GCTN that the new 180-day restriction on visits to the EU means "People are panicking to sell their properties purely because they're going to be away from their properties for 90 days.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: "Brexit itself, when it was first started, was going to be brilliant because I honestly believe that Britain should stay Britain and we run by ourselves. There's no way I would vote to go for it (now), because it's harming me and my future, what I want to do with what time we have left, me and my wife together, in this sort of surroundings."

Meanwhile, former Brexit Party MEP June Mummery retweeted an Express article about fishermen in Brixham that included this verdict on Brexit from former Leave voter Ian Perkes: “Disappointed, very very disappointed - love to have my time again and vote to stay in. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Labour leader defends NHS after being kicked out of pub in Bath
  2. 2 Opposition parties push for probe into Boris Johnson's conduct following viral video
  3. 3 ‘I should not have listened to Cameron’ – Former European Commission president
  1. 4 A chapter is over for Britain, for good or ill
  2. 5 The biggest scandal may be that no rules were broken
  3. 6 Russell Kane: Why working class people like Boris Johnson
  4. 7 Scottish Tory leader accused of 'nonsense' excuse for Boris Johnson avoiding Scotland
  5. 8 The deep-seated issues beneath Sofagate
  6. 9 Welsh government takes Westminster to court over post-Brexit bill
  7. 10 Annalena Baerbock: Can the Queen of Green seize the Bundestag?

“Our business has taken a downward spiral, we're having an absolute nightmare shipping fish throughout Europe due to the delays through the customs. We hope the delays will be temporary. At present, what is not temporary is the cost and the extra admin.”

And strangest of all was this tweet from Nigel Farage: “Tim Martin says the UK Government is starting to make the EU look like a bastion of sensible regulation. It’s hard to disagree at the moment.” As Marwood so rightly says in Withnail & I: “Even a stopped clocked tells the right time twice a day.”

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Journalist, writer and broadcaster Samira Ahmed arrives at the Central London Employment Tribunal, V

BBC

BBC journalist admits being 'haunted' by fear broadcaster 'built up'...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Ben Elliot, and his wife Mary-Clare, in November 2018

Mandrake

Prosecution threat for Tories' co-chairman

Tim Walker

Author Picture Icon
Boris Johnson poses for a 2019 photograph in front of a Union flag

Conservative Party

Boris Johnson proposes saving United Kingdom with 'Project Love' plan

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

EU president faces fresh calls to resign over 'disastrous' Covid vaccine...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus