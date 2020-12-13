Sunday deadline for Brexit talks scrapped as negotiations continue
- Credit: Archant
Sunday's deadline for progress in Brexit talks has been scrapped, with Boris Johnson agreeing with European Union chiefs to continue negotiations over a trade deal beyond the weekend.
The prime minister spoke to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to extend the deadline for negotiations to continue.
In a joint statement they agreed to “go the extra mile” in an effort to find a solution after almost a year of negotiations.
The statement said: “We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics.
“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.
You may also want to watch:
“And despite the exhaustion after almost a year of negotiations, despite the fact that deadlines have been missed over and over we think it is responsible at this point to go the extra mile.
“We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”
Most Read
- 1 Defence of 'oven-ready' Brexit pledge takes 'Orwellian' speak to new levels
- 2 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
- 3 BBC presenter demonstrates why Brexit 'fundamentally won't work' in two-and-a-half minute clip
- 4 Video disproves Tory claims that Boris Johnson's 'oven-ready deal' only referred to Withdrawal Agreement
- 5 'We are putting the clock back 50 years' - Ken Clarke says no-deal Brexit 'worse than Covid'
- 6 Dawn French reveals she dumped ex-boyfriend because he was a Tory
- 7 Tory MP clashes with BBC presenter over Boris Johnson's 'zero chance' of no-deal Brexit remark
- 8 'Cheddar, eggs, toast and milk' - Daily Mail gives guide to meal options after Brexit
- 9 Brexiteer swiftly corrected following UK 'sovereignty' claim on Question Time
- 10 Former EU diplomat says Boris Johnson's last-minute trip to Brussels is 'just for show'
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.