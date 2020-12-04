Chance of Brexit agreement ‘receding’ as deadline for deal looms
- Credit: PA
Brexit talks are due to continue on Friday amid warnings the prospect of a breakthrough is “receding”.
Negotiations between the UK and EU seemed to stall on Thursday – with Britain claiming Brussels was calling for fresh concessions at the 11th hour.
And with the Brexit transition period due to end on December 31, there is little time to get a deal agreed by negotiators and approved by the EU’s leaders, Westminster and the European parliament.
A senior UK government source said: “At the 11th hour, the EU is bringing new elements into the negotiation.
“A breakthrough is still possible in the next few days but that prospect is receding.”
You may also want to watch:
Fishing and the so-called “level playing field” aimed at preventing unfair competition on state subsidies and standards remain the main issues to be resolved in the talks.
Earlier on Thursday, Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney said there was a “good chance” of a trade deal.
Most Read
- 1 Gavin Williamson roundly mocked following comment about UK being 'much better country' than others
- 2 Fish merchant claims he was 'brainwashed' into voting Brexit
- 3 Brexiteer begins swearing after discovering extent of trade between GB and NI
- 4 Jacob Rees-Mogg shuts down debate on Eton welcoming girls saying it 'works very well' without them
- 5 Who's on the BBC's Question Time this week?
- 6 German minister reminds Matt Hancock Covid-19 vaccine is 'EU product' as he dismisses Brexit claims
- 7 Immigration minister refuses to rule out use of 'giant wave machine' to deter Channel crossings
- 8 'Labour must abstain and explain' - Neil Kinnock on Starmer's EU deal choice
- 9 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 10 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
It is reported the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, is expected to return to Brussels on Friday, but could come straight back to London.
Meanwhile, prime minister Boris Johnson will press ahead with plans allowing ministers to tear up the Brexit divorce deal he has already agreed, despite the current round of UK-EU talks being at a critical stage.
The government will ask MPs to reinstate controversial legislation giving ministers the power to break international law by ignoring provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland.
MPs will vote on the UK internal market bill on Monday, potentially throwing the talks on a UK-European Union trade deal into deep crisis unless an agreement can be reached by then.
The EU has already taken the first steps towards legal action over the legislation.
The government will also introduce the Taxation (Post-Transition Period) Bill, which reportedly includes measures to override parts of the divorce deal struck by the prime minister and the EU in 2019.
MPs will be asked to reinsert the controversial Northern Ireland provisions into the UK internal market bill after the Lords voted to remove them.
Meanwhile, Labour is split over how to respond to a deal if it reaches the Commons, with senior figures at odds over whether to support it or abstain.
Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed there are differing opinions within the party on its approach to voting on a Brexit deal, but stressed that a trade agreement with the European Union was “in the national interest”.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.