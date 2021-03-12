Exports to EU in January plunged by 41% in Brexit horror story

Published: 8:52 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 8:54 AM March 12, 2021

Lorries at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. - Credit: PA

Exports of UK goods to the European Union dropped by more than two-fifths in January as the Brexit transition period came to an end.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show that overall exports from the UK fell by £5.6 billion – 19.3%.

It was driven by a £5.6 billion, or 40.7%, plunge in exports of goods to the EU, the ONS said.

Imports also fell, by £8.9 billion overall (21.6%), while imports from the EU dropped £6.6 billion (28%), the figures show.

The falls in imports and exports are the largest since records began in 1997, the ONS said, as a £200 million – 1.7% – increase in non-EU exports failed to make up for the decline within the bloc.







British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) head of economics Suren Thiru said: “While changes in data collection limit historic comparisons, the significant slump in UK exports of goods to the EU, particularly compared to non-EU trade, provides an ominous indication of the damage being done to post-Brexit trade with the EU by the current border disruption.

“The practical difficulties faced by businesses on the ground go well beyond just teething problems and, with disruption to UK-EU trade flows persisting, trade is likely to be a drag on UK economic growth in the first quarter of 2021.”

The end of the transition period coincided with the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 in the UK, causing lorry drivers to need tests to cross the border at the English Channel.

On Thursday, the government again delayed its plans to introduce full border checks with the EU until early next year, after they were originally planned for July.

But the government denied that it reflected the overall trading relationship with the EU since Brexit.

A spokesman said: “A unique combination of factors, including stockpiling last year, Covid lockdowns across Europe, and businesses adjusting to our new trading relationship, made it inevitable that exports to the EU would be lower this January than last.

“This data does not reflect the overall EU-UK trading relationship post-Brexit and, thanks to the hard work of hauliers and traders, overall freight volumes between the UK and the EU have been back to their normal levels since the start of February.”



