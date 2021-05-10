Britons living in Spain are being refused Covid jab 'due to Brexit', report claims
Britons living in Spain are being turned away from Covid vaccine centers after not having the correct post-Brexit medical documentation, it has been claimed.
Local authorities are turning away foreigners who do not have public health cards after the Withdrawal Agreement made it mandatory for all non-nationals to get private health insurance.
The Spanish Health Minister has repeatedly made clear the vaccine is available to anyone living in the country.
John McKenzie, who has diabetes and a heart condition, said he has been stopped from registering at his local health centre in El Sauzal, Tenerife, four times since vaccinations got underway.
The 42-year-old told the Daily Telegraph: "The first time they said they cannot register people on private insurance for the vaccine in the absence of any instruction from the Canarian government.
"Go away, we don’t vaccinate foreigners," McKenzie said he was told at one stage.
Kate Harmond, who moved from Brighton to Lanzarote, said her and her husband, both in their 60s, were initially turned away by a health centre in Arrecife.
"We had an appointment, but when we got there they said that we couldn’t have the vaccine as we did not have a public health card," she told the newspaper.
After showing "every single possible document you can imagine" to prove residency they were eventually given a jab, she added.
A spokesperson for the Spanish Health Ministry told the Telegraph: "It is the regional governments who are in charge of the vaccination programme."
