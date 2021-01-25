Brussels to launch campaign teaching younger Britons about the EU

Published: 3:01 PM January 25, 2021

Officials in Brussels are planning to launch a communication campaign aimed at teaching young Britons about the EU, a leaked internal document obtained by the Express has shown.

Brussels officials will "continue to engage with British citizens as well as the EU27 citizens living in the country" while the European parliament will use "a liaison function with national and regional authorities, media relations" to reach British citizens as well as maintain its office in London.

Klaus Welle, the EU parliament’s secretary-general, stated the need to specifically target pro-Brussels citizens in Britain.

Welle's memo adds: "With reference to citizen and stakeholder communication and outreach, the Office will focus its actions on the and foster contacts with the millions of EU27 nationals who exercised their right of free movement to come to the UK and now find themselves in a third country.

"And with UK citizens, especially the younger generation, of whom 71 per cent voted to remain in the EU."

Under a heading "communication programmes requiring an adaptation of the rules", the EU officials outlined five major opportunities to engage young Britons.

This includes inviting groups of British residents for trips to the parliament using EU funds and tweaking rules so Britons can access "Opinion Multiplier Group" events.

MEPs will also try and interact with British schools, arranging trips to Brussels and Strasbourg.

"Opinion multiplier groups, youth groups and organisations will be able to participate in debates and events offered by the European parliament like the European Youth Event, which brings together thousands of young Europeans every two years in Strasbourg and online," the memo to the Bureau committee, which is the main decision-maker for the EU parliament, read.

"UK schools will also be able to participate in Euroscola, an immersive experience that takes place in the chamber of the European parliament in Strasbourg, allowing secondary school students to learn about European integration by experiencing it first-hand.

"UK schools can also take part in the European Parliament Ambassador Schools Programme."

The EU scheme invites school children, normally from member states, to visit the European parliament to take part in mock plenary sessions.

They receive talks from senior members of the EU parliament, including many of its vice-presidents.