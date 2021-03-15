News Europe News Opinion Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Europe News

Angela Merkel's CDU given 'wake-up call' following disastrous state election results

Author Picture Icon

Adrian Zorzut

Published: 11:24 AM March 15, 2021   
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a G7 and Africa pa

German chancellor Angela Merkel and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a G7 and Africa partnership session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. - Credit: PA

Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party has suffered a historic defeat in state elections - with one senior member describing it as a "wake-up call".

Final results streaming in early Monday confirmed the centre-right CDU lost out in two elections to popular incumbent state governors - the Greens' Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the centre-left Social Democrats’ Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.



The CDU lost both states - which are considered strongholds for the party - by eight percentage points. It won 24.1% of the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg and 27.7% in Rhineland-Palatinate, its worst showings there since World War II.

Senior lawmaker Norbert Roettgen said Sunday’s results were "a wake-up call for the entire CDU".

MORE: Pandemic threatens to tarnish Angela Merkel's legacy

Markus Blume, general secretary of the CSU, the CDU's Bavarian faction, told Bild Live: "The election results are so bad that you can't say 'just keep going'."

You may also want to watch:

The elections will be followed by four more state elections and the national election scheduled for September 26.

A face mask procurement scandal, months of lockdowns and a slow coronavirus vaccine rollout caused by supply shortages and excessive bureaucracy dominated Sunday's elections.

Most Read

  1. 1 So why does the press hate Meghan more than Andrew?
  2. 2 Mark Francois urges prime minister to stop paying EU over Brexit issues
  3. 3 Grammys host ridicules royal family and Boris Johnson during awards ceremony
  1. 4 Tory anger after Welsh first minister says Boris Johnson is 'really really awful'
  2. 5 Why Joe Biden won't want to see his predecessor jailed
  3. 6 The Eastern European societies that have replaced communism
  4. 7 Best Dutch PM in a crisis? They can't believe it's not Rutte
  5. 8 Scotland needs a remedy for Brexit... not a replica
  6. 9 The language of leaping to conclusions
  7. 10 EU launches legal action over UK's alleged breach of NI Brexit Protocol

The CDU's support dropped from 40% last June, when Germany was praised for its pandemic response, to around 33% this month.

The elections have given the environmentalist and traditionally left-leaning Green new confidence going into this year's national election.

One party which did not benefit on Sunday was the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The party lost about a third of its support compared with strong showings in 2016, taking 9.7% of the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg and 8.3% in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Merkel will step down before the elections, having spent 16 years in office. The CDU are yet to choose her replacement.

Angela Merkel
Elections
Coronavirus

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nish Kumar on the BBC's Mash Report

BBC

The Mash Report axed after accusations of 'left-wing bias'

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Paul Scully in the House of Commons

Air quality

Brexiteer claims 'British wind' will fuel homes

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Prime minister Boris Johnson and first minister Arlene Foster at Hillsborough Castle during a visit to Belfast

DUP

Boris Johnson holds ‘frank’ conversations over Brexit with DUP during NI...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Lorries at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Brexit

Exports to EU in January plunged by 41% in Brexit horror story

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus