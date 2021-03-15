Angela Merkel's CDU given 'wake-up call' following disastrous state election results

Published: 11:24 AM March 15, 2021

German chancellor Angela Merkel and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attend a G7 and Africa partnership session during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. - Credit: PA

Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party has suffered a historic defeat in state elections - with one senior member describing it as a "wake-up call".

Final results streaming in early Monday confirmed the centre-right CDU lost out in two elections to popular incumbent state governors - the Greens' Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the centre-left Social Democrats’ Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.







The CDU lost both states - which are considered strongholds for the party - by eight percentage points. It won 24.1% of the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg and 27.7% in Rhineland-Palatinate, its worst showings there since World War II.

Senior lawmaker Norbert Roettgen said Sunday’s results were "a wake-up call for the entire CDU".

MORE: Pandemic threatens to tarnish Angela Merkel's legacy

Markus Blume, general secretary of the CSU, the CDU's Bavarian faction, told Bild Live: "The election results are so bad that you can't say 'just keep going'."

You may also want to watch:

The elections will be followed by four more state elections and the national election scheduled for September 26.

A face mask procurement scandal, months of lockdowns and a slow coronavirus vaccine rollout caused by supply shortages and excessive bureaucracy dominated Sunday's elections.

The CDU's support dropped from 40% last June, when Germany was praised for its pandemic response, to around 33% this month.

The elections have given the environmentalist and traditionally left-leaning Green new confidence going into this year's national election.

One party which did not benefit on Sunday was the far-right Alternative for Germany.

The party lost about a third of its support compared with strong showings in 2016, taking 9.7% of the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg and 8.3% in Rhineland-Palatinate.

Merkel will step down before the elections, having spent 16 years in office. The CDU are yet to choose her replacement.