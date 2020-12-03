Video
Jacob Rees-Mogg shuts down debate on Eton welcoming girls saying it 'works very well' without them
- Credit: Archant
Jacob Rees-Mogg has said that Eton "work very well" without girls, dismissing calls by the education secretary to make the school mixed-sex.
Rees-Mogg, a former Etonian, spoke out after Gavin Williamson suggested it would be a "great step forward" if the elite schooling institute altered its admissions policy to include female students.
Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Harold Macmillan and William Gladstone are among the 20 prime ministers who studied there.
Williamson, who attended a comprehensive in Scarborough, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday that he was "very much in favour of Eton taking girls".
But the Commons leader hastily disagreed.
"Much though I might like my own daughter to go there, I think it works very well as it is, thank you very much," he told MPs.
Downing Street has said that while single-sex schools were important, it would support Eton if it changed its policies.
Most Read
- 1 Brexiteer begins swearing after discovering extent of trade between GB and NI
- 2 Twitter users report Nadine Dorries following controversial tweet about the Pfizer vaccine and Brexit
- 3 BBC presenter attracts complaints after calling Brexiteers 'headbangers, zealots and quislings'
- 4 Gavin Williamson roundly mocked following comment about UK being 'much better country' than others
- 5 Michael Gove accused of going 'full Trump' after attacking Good Morning Britain's ratings
- 6 Wetherspoon pub boss - who donated £50k to Tories - blasts Boris Johnson's 'reckless' government
- 7 German minister reminds Matt Hancock Covid-19 vaccine is 'EU product' as he dismisses Brexit claims
- 8 Netherlands causes hilarity with use of Brexit 'monster' to issue warning to citizens
- 9 Fish merchant claims he was 'brainwashed' into voting Brexit
- 10 Matt Hancock causes controversy after suggesting swift approval of Pfizer vaccine was due to Brexit
"We have said consistently single-sex schools are an important part of our diverse education system and it is right that parents have the opportunity to make decisions about the type of school that their children attend," the spokesman said.
"If Eton were to become a mixed-sex school we would obviously support that decision, but it is a matter for Eton as an independent school to set their own admission criteria."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.