Eurosceptic MEPs fail to back EU financial support for earthquake appeal
Six Eurosceptic and Conservative MEPs have failed to vote in support of an appeal to raise funds for Croatia after an earthquake hit the country.
The European Parliament proposed a resolution to help the country after the shattering earthquake in Sisak Moslavina on December 29.
The 6.4-magnitude earthquake killed several thousand people and caused extensive damage to numerous homes and infrastructure.
The resolution was introduced to provide €683.7 million worth of support from the European Union Solidarity Fund to help rebuild the area of Sisak, Petrinja and Glina as well as Zagreb.
But whilst 677 of the 683 MEPs voted in favour of the motion, five Eurosceptic MEPs voted against, with one abstaining.
Swedish MEPs Peter Lundgren, Jessica Stegrud and Charlie Weimers, members of the anti-federalist party of European Conservatives and Reformists, joined forces with Dutch right-wing politician Marcel de Graaff and Spanish conservative Isabel Benjumea to vote against the measures.
Belgian right-wing and anti-immigration MEP Philip De Man, from the Identity and Democracy voting group, abstained.
Croatia had already been hit by a strong earthquake in the Zagreb area in March 2020 that caused over €11.5 billion of damage. One person died and at least 27 others were injured.
