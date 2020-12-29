German newspaper claims Britain has been 'captured by gambling liars and frivolous clowns'

Published: 9:31 AM December 29, 2020

A German newspaper columnist has described his "anger" surrounding Brexit as he hit out at the "liars and amateurs" in Britain that took over the running of the country.

Nikolaus Blome, writing for Der Spiegel, said Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers were "an eternal shame for all conservatives" as he explained to his newspaper audience what Boris Johnson had caused.

"In all my years as a journalist, I have not seen such a shameful rogue as this one, and put into action by a party that calls itself 'conservative'," he writes.

He explained: "Brexit would never have happened if cranky conservative politicians had not deceived and lied to their people in a hitherto unknown manner. The big British media have made themselves accomplices with their »reporting« and constantly trampled on fairness and facts, what a f***ing disgrace."

He continued: "I don't feel sadness, only anger: Britain has been captured by gambling liars, frivolous clowns and their claqueurs. They destroyed my Europe, to which the island belonged as well as France or Germany."

Criticising the former prime minister David Cameron, he told readers: "A drunken proletarian like Nigel Farage , leader of the Ukip party, has tabled countless lies about the European Union, but he would never have come anywhere near political influence had the Tories not used him in their power struggles."

MORE: German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'

You may also want to watch:

And on Johnson, he said: "'Take back control,' Johnson lied to the citizens, the British government only achieved: take back control of our little shovel and our little sand castle. Just before Christmas, when France closed the Channel Tunnel, the prime minister and his amphibians learned what it is worth when things get serious. After all, the fact that French oysters and champagne could become scarce is the only language that the island's elitist Johnsons understand, the Brexit agreement came about after all."

Readers praised the article both in Britain and Germany.

Lynn Middleton described it as a "really good article which really calls out the lying and cheating clowns and their sycophants".

Harun Kinns tweeted: "Sums it up nicely. A fair assessment."

Amanda Lawless wrote: "This lively German writer is as furious and horrified about Brexit as I am."