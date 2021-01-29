German MEP claims UK acting like Donald Trump over vaccines

Published: 10:27 AM January 29, 2021 Updated: 10:29 AM January 29, 2021

A German MEP has warned the UK is acting like Donald Trump over the coronavirus vaccines.

Dr Peter Liese was speaking to the BBC's Newscast podcast when said the UK appeared to be echoing the former US president's "US-first policy".

He said: "If it's true what some say that the UK had a 'UK first' contract - that it's guaranteed that they will get everything and everybody else has to suffer - then this is like Donald Trump. He did a US-first policy.

“That’s why we have a huge problem. For the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, there are two plants. One in the EU and one in the US. And the US doesn’t export even to Canada. Everything comes from the European Union.

“We cannot be the only one who plays fair in this game. If others say, ‘UK first’, ‘US first’, then we have to say, ‘EU first’, but I hope – I really hope – this will be sorted out and everybody will get its fair share.”

It comes as the Guardian suggested the EU could block millions of coronavirus vaccines from being exported to the UK within days in response to shortages in the bloc.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of siding with the EU by suggesting she may publish details of coronavirus vaccine supplies arriving in the country as early as next week.