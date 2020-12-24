Public reacts with sadness as UK rejects Erasmus as part of Brexit deal

Published: 3:25 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 4:15 PM December 24, 2020

The public has reacted to news that British students will no longer be able to participate in the Erasmus exchange programme under the new Brexit deal agreed by Boris Johnson.

Speaking at a press conference after the deal was agreed, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said: “I have just two regrets in terms of our societal co-operation.

"Firstly, the British government decided not to participate in the Erasmus exchange programme.

“Secondly, the level of ambition in terms of mobility assistance is not in line with our historical ties, but that again is a choice of the British Government.”

Johnson instead has said he is proposing his own scheme for students to study in European.

Daniel P Everett tweeted: "Very sad and a message to our young that their future lies not in Europe but farther afield. My Erasmus experience contributed to me becoming a real European."

Cathy Johnson said: "Very sad to remove this opportunity from the younger generation. Living and studying in another country was a defining experience for me and without the Erasmus scheme it would not have been an option."

Kieran Canning said: "This is an absolute f***ing scandal. Robbing your own future generations of a life-changing experience for their own small mindedness."

Daniel Austin wrote: "Erasmus gives kids from disadvantaged backgrounds the infrastructure and the money to live abroad, meet new people, and grow. That's all gone now."

Robin Bedford added: "Very sad: we have hosted some excellent students funded by the Erasmus scheme over the years, and this has contributed enormously to the experience of my research group."