Ernest Hemingway: Europe's greatest writer

Published: 8:30 AM July 2, 2021

RISING STAR: Hemingway in 1926, the year he published The Sun Also Rises, his masterpiece of American expatriates in Paris and Pamplona - Credit: Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

It's sixty years ago since Ernest Hemingway died. It was the end of an American literary giant whose work shaped the world’s view of Europe, but his legend was only just beginning.

I first met Ernest Hemingway in Spain, at a small resort on the Costa Brava north of Barcelona. I had just turned 16 and he had been dead 25 years.

He was waiting for me there, at the back of a Tossa de Mar mini-mart, beyond aisles of raffia beach mats, souvenir ashtrays and tanning oils, on a shelf of foreign language paperbacks: The Dangerous Summer, a slim account of a bloated last hurrah for Hemingway in Europe; author as some sort of bullfight groupie Gandalf questing through Spain in 1959 to the wake of a couple of hotshot matadors.

Poet Charles Bukowski described how the very walls of the LA Public Library shook as he pulled a volume of his hero John Fante from the shelf for the first time. It’s possible an under-inflated lilo creased over, limp in the breeze, but the moment I touched that book, my life changed all the same.

From that day, I began my traverse of the wide spectrum of Hemingway fandom, setting out dumb enough to think there could be such an entity as the Ernest Hemingway I lapped up, and continuing through to today, a little mystified as to whatever happened to that version of Ernest Hemingway and, for that matter, that version of me.

Author Ernest Hemingway poses for a photo with (L) Anne Rynearson Cummins and Marjie Rynearson at the Rynearson family home in June 1961 in Rochester, Minnesota - Credit: Getty Images

The Dangerous Summer itself is a terrible book, full of stuff like this: “Then he raised his hand as he faced the bull and commanded him to go down with the death that he had placed inside him.” Bullfight, bullshit; by this very late point in Hemingway’s career it was all pretty much the same. The one thing it captures well is the old republican’s delight at returning to a Spain he had long thought shut to him, as long as Franco drew breath.

Hemingway relished his discovery of Europe, first as an ambulance driver for the Red Cross at the Italian front in the First World War. Getting his legs half blown up and being spurned by the nurse he fell in love with before being packed off back home didn’t put him off. For a boy from the right side of the tracks in Chicago, there has never been a more European writer.

His oeuvre may not be entirely European, but our continent dominates his major novels; The Sun Also Rises (France, Spain), A Farewell to Arms (Italy), For Whom the Bell Tolls (Spain) and Across the River and into the Trees (Italy).

He came to define our image of Europe in the 1920s; a lost generation carousing through France, Spain, in search of… well, they never seemed to know exactly what it was they were looking for, but had a strong hunch it was probably there at the bottom of a bottle.

Author Ernest Hemingway poses for a photo with Ed and Jim Rynearson at the Rynearson family home in June 1961 in Rochester, Minnesota - Credit: Getty Images

And although the themes Hemingway explored relentlessly are dark – death, loss, courage in the face of inevitable death and loss, more death, lots more loss – the canvasses he stretched for their telling were vivid with adventure and possibility. And then there was the writing. The new construction of those very ordinary sentences and very ordinary words that could wind you.

Hemingway’s heroes – overseas, multicultural, alpha males – were exactly the kind of men an impressionable and shy 16-year-old boy from the north west of England would fall for. And I did. And they were just the heroes of his imagination.

The author himself was a blockbuster, bigger than any of them. Blown up in the Italian trenches of the First World War; boozing in Paris with Fitzgerald and Joyce and Picasso; running with bulls in a little town nobody had ever heard of called Pamplona; landing record catches of marlin in the Gulf Stream; besieged in Spanish Civil War Madrid; running anti U-Boat seek-and-destroy missions from his fishing boat in Havana; boxing and boasting and boozing in Sloppy Joe’s; killing lots of very big animals in Tanzania; emerging from jungle plane-crashes to find his obituary on front pages around the world; flying bomber raids over Germany with the RAF; commanding a troop of French partisans; liberating the Ritz Hotel in Paris from the Nazis; downing ducks with Gary Cooper; downing daiquiris with Spencer Tracy and Marlene Dietrich; four wives, a Pulitzer and the Nobel Prize for Literature. Busy boy.

Even if a lot of it was self-promotional baloney (and a lot of it was), there was enough material here crammed into a mere six decades for a dozen men to have shared between them and still been proud for having lived it.

President Kennedy’s hot-take on news of Hemingway’s suicide in July 1961 – ”he almost single-handedly transformed the literature and ways of thought of men and women in every country in the world” – sounds silly today, but at the time it accurately conveyed the magnitude of shock the world felt at his unexpected exit.

American writer Ernest Hemingway, sitting at a restaurant table at Cortina d'Ampezzo, 1948 - Credit: GettyImages

Always troubled me, that exit. The biographies – Carlos Baker’s being the earliest, most entertaining and most misleading, the most comprehensive being Michael Reynold’s five volumes and the most interesting perhaps being Paul Hendrickson’s Hemingway’s Boat – are unconvincing on how everything that had been so good could turn so bad, so quick.

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s six-hour, three-part documentary on Hemingway broadcast this week on the BBC does better at demonstrating this was not some anomalous collapse at the end of an otherwise fantastical life. It was a much slower burn. The Hemingway presented in their documentary is a story harder to take but easier to understand.

Hemingway’s was a short and unhappy life; far from the public image of gallivanting superstar of world literature, Burns and Novick show an often brutish and bullying, sexually-repressed, paranoid maniac, often violent towards those closest to him; possessed of a bottomless professional jealousy, a hatred for his mother and haunted by his own father’s suicide by gunshot; above all, a man on the run from himself, bedevilled by unmeetable expectations of himself, which he would live up to or die trying.

Everything within his orbit, especially himself, he took way too seriously. Sure, it had its moments, but life inside Hemingway’s head really wasn’t all that much fun, however the endless publicity photographs made it appear.

This most photographed author of all 20th century writers (by way of evidence I scoured the global photographic agency Getty Images. Contained within are 2,622 photos of Norman Mailer, 2,263 of James Baldwin, 1,521 of Virginia Woolf, 1,894 of F Scott Fitzgerald, 1,891 of Harper Lee, and 1,124 of Graham Greene. Hemingway beats them all with 2,733 images) rarely let the mask slip.

Ernest Hemingway standing with shot-gun indoors circa 1950 - Credit: Getty Images

Yet in the act of searching the Getty archive, three photographs I’d never seen before, and which are published here for what might well be the first time in decades, if ever, gave a snapshot of just how little of that public Ernest Hemingway made it to the bitter end.

They are the most ordinary photographs in the Hemingway archive. Unposed, garish Kodachrome snaps poolside at the family home of a doctor from the Mayo Clinic where Hemingway had received electroconvulsive therapy for depression and paranoia. To my knowledge they are the last published photographs of Ernest Hemingway.

Throughout his life, the camera lens was always kind to Hemingway. With his heavyweight boxer’s build and matinee idol grin, here was a colossus of both modern literature and modern life. Even after death that sense of enormous scale prevailed; the strangely ordinary press photographs of his burial reveal the huge polished casket of a fallen giant.

But here, in these snaps, the giant is revealed shrunken and withered. Sagging skin separating bone and his old man’s biceps. A lifeless gaze, the snowy destitute beard. Fragile as perished elastic, he looks like a man in his mid-nineties. He’s 61 years old.

The funeral of Ernest Hemingway in the US in 1961 - Credit: Universal Images Group via Getty

This was the Hemingway that faced him in the bathroom mirror each morning in those few days of release he endured after kidding the doctors at the Mayo Clinic he was cured.

When he applied the final full stop of his story with the same shotgun he used to duck-hunt with Coop, this was all that was left of him. Today, there’s even less.

A little thing like a fatal gunshot was never going to get in the way of the Hemingway industry for long, and his reputation – already on shaky ground during his lifetime, particularly after the publication of the derided Across the River and into the Trees and before his Nobel-winning comeback novella The Old Man and the Sea – has suffered for it.

Trash best left on the cutting room floor where Hemingway left it, has been spliced together and delivered to the world as though the great man was still banging away on the old Royal Portable typewriter up wherever it is Roman Catholic suicides end up these days.

The titles are the only decent thing about most of them – Hemingway was, and for my money still is, the best composer of titles in the business. True at First Light, The Garden of Eden, Islands in the Stream… all post-mortem exercises in the extraction of value from a dead author who worried about the quality of his published output more than most. Hemingway’s legacy deserved better than his executors were prepared to sacrifice in terms of lost royalty opportunities.

The one good thing to have been published after his death, A Moveable Feast, is a dreamily romantic portrait of life in Paris as a young man, before celebrity and wealth destroyed the ambition and poverty this fast-fading Hemingway remembered as defining the happiest days of his life.

The title, chosen by his last wife Mary for its posthumous publication, comes from this sentence: “If you are lucky enough to have lived in Paris as a young man, then wherever you go for the rest of your life it stays with you, for Paris is a moveable feast.”

Nobody chooses these things that attach themselves to us, and stay with us the rest of our lives. It’s all an accident, happy or otherwise. I guess, on balance, I’m glad it was a Hemingway I picked up in that Spanish book store. He’s been an interesting companion these past 35 years. And anyway, it could have been worse. The next book was a Jeffrey Archer.

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's documentary Hemingway is being broadcast on BBC Four. It will be available on iPlayer

