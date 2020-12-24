Instant analysis of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal shows the best agreement is remaining in EU
- Credit: Twitter
Instant analysis of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal has shown that the best agreement for Britain is to remain in the EU.
Brussels has published a checklist of "big changes" EU member states can expect when trading with Britain under the newly-agreed Brexit deal.
The chart shows frictionless trade coming to an end, Britain's services industry undergoing a shake-up with the end to the "financial services passport" allowing British firms the right to operate in EU markets, and the end of the Erasmus programme for UK students.
MORE: Public reacts with sadness as UK rejects Erasmus as part of Brexit deal
Among other changes is the end of visa-free travel beyond 90 days, the recognition of professional qualifications, and the introduction of border checks.
Pinch points like as fisheries and working rights are under "specific conditions related to" the new Brexit deal.
Reacting to the news online, David Schneider quipped: "Handy look at just how brilliant the deal isn’t."
Campaign group Best for Britain posted: "If you want a visual aid as to what just happened, away from the bombast of the snake-oil salesmen currently listing the amazing health benefits of their coloured water, here you go."
The New European's editor-at-large wrote: "As the lying smirk drones on, a reality check on edited highlights of what we have lost."
