EU ends Welsh and Scottish hopes of rejoining Erasmus scheme
The European Commission has appeared to have ended early Welsh and Scottish hopes of rejoining the Erasmus scheme.
An EU Commission spokesperson told reporters that because Scotland and Wales were not independent countries but parts of the UK, that they would not be able to join the programme.
Asked if the Commission had received a letter from Cardiff and Holyrood about rejoining, the spokesperson said: "I can confirm that Commissioner Gabriella has received the letter you mentioned, and this letter is being analysed now by the services and we will reply in due course.
"What I could mention as well is, in the process of the negotiation the UK decided unfortunately not to join the Erasmus program after their exit from the union.
"And in general based on the Erasmus regulations, only countries can join the program."
Last month, Welsh and Scottish governments wrote to the Commission requesting a discussion on re-entering the scheme in some capacity.
Welsh education minister Kirsty Williams and her counterpart in Scotland, the SNP's Richard Lochhead, said No 10's decision to pull out of the programme would reduce opportunities for students and cut support for the most deprived communities.
The ministers also called the UK's replacement scheme, the Turing Scheme, "inadequate" and a "lesser imitation of the real thing" that "overrides the devolved nature of education".
This follows 145 MEPs that recently wrote to Ursula von der Leyen, the commission president in Brussels, and Mariya Gabriel, the commissioner for education to ask if there was a way for Wales and Scotland to be allowed on the scheme.
