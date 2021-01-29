News Westminster News Europe News Arts & Culture Subscribe Podcasts
The New European > News > Europe News

Quiz

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week’s European news?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 7:00 AM January 29, 2021   
Portrait of Napoleon by David Jacques Louis

Portrait of Napoleon by David Jacques Louis (question eight) - Credit: Getty Images

Think you’re on top of what’s been going on across Europe in the past seven days? Take The New European’s tricky quiz and find out just how much of a Europhile you are...

TNE Quiz

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Former Brexit Party MEP June Mummery

Brexit | Video

Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Farage in an interview

Nigel Farage | Video

Nigel Farage reminded of claim that 'acid test of Brexit' surrounds...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Communities secretary Robert Jenrick interviewed by Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan

Good Morning Britain | Video

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid reject Boris Johnson's coronavirus claim

Jonathon Read

Author Picture Icon
Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session during a plenary session at the Eur

Brexit

European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to...

Adrian Zorzut

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus