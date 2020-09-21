Senior German politician says it ‘makes no sense’ to continue negotiating Brexit with Boris Johnson

Published: 4:13 PM September 21, 2020

A senior German politician has claimed it ‘makes no sense’ to continue to negotiate with Boris Johnson over Brexit - warning his rule-breaking will impact the UK’s international standing.

Manfred Weber was speaking in the European parliament after recess, as he warned that Johnson’s Brexit rule-breaking would impact the UK’s international standing.

The leader of the European’s People Party (EPP) used his speech to emphasise the need of credibility in the EU.

Turning to Brexit, he said: “Here too the need of credibilities is really, really big.

“It makes no sense to negotiate a future agreement in the face of a British prime minister who is throwing out of the window the agreement that he signed himself.

“Great Britain you are losing your credibility at the global level.

“What I can say is that the European Parliament can never vote for any trade agreement with Great Britain if we cannot trust each other.”

He continued: “So the upcoming months will be extremely challenging.

“They will shape Europe. Let’s show our citizens that Europe shows solidarity and first of all credibility.”

Weber also praised fellow MEPs for showing “unity” and for “speaking with one voice” despite their political differences.

Emphasising his comments, the politician tweeted: “Great Britain, you are losing your credibility! How can we trust your government if your prime minister is undermining the Withdrawal Agreement that he agreed to?

“The European Parliament will never vote for a trade agreement with the UK if we cannot trust you”.

His comments come after Ursula von der Leyen, the EU parliament’s president, also issued a warning about Johnson reneging on his promises.