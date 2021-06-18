More of the best European shows to stream

Opinion

Published: 9:56 AM June 18, 2021

The Swedish version of Before We Die appears on All4 - Credit: Channel 4

Readers add to the list of best European shows to stream

I was very pleased you recommended some very top favourites of mine in your “Best 40 European shows to stream”. Some other excellent series are: I Know Who You Are (Spanish); Vanished by the Lake, Killer by the Lake, Fear by the Lake (French); Trapped (Icelandic); The Adulterer (Dutch); Professor T (Belgian); Locked Up (Spanish); Resistance (French); Rebecca Martinson (Scandi); The Crimson Rivers (French); Seaside Hotel (Danish).

Ros Williams

I have just been reading your list of European programmes worth streaming and wanted to add Rita, and also mention Hjordis, which is an offshoot.

Rita is great as it presents a strong female character and deals with lots of life issues for her and a whole series of characters at the school where she works.

Nicola

No two lists of anything are ever going to be identical, but I must put in a plea for Before We Die (the original Swedish version on All4) to be added to Simon London’s selections. This police drama involving a Croatian gang, turf wars, drugs, murder, under cover surveillance with family twists is gripping from start to finish with nail-biting endings to each episode. A must watch!

Martin Richardson, Fenstanton

I liked your list of European shows and had watched many of them. Some others I really loved were Maison Close, and Hard (both a little risqué!). Hotel Beau Sejours was a brilliant Belgian series. Minotaur, La Mante and Witnesses (Les Témoins) are also compelling French shows.

Ultraviolet is a good Polish series about a group of vigilante hackers working with a policeman. Äkta Människor is also fantastic, but I don’t think it’s openly available online.

Sadly, I don't suppose we can include Welsh dramas such as Hinterland anymore, but also excellent.

I wish there was an open-source form to collate and view everyone’s suggestions, as I often run out of good international shows in other languages.

Laura Muggleton

The Shalt Not Kill (Non uccidere) is an Italian detective series starring Miriam Leone and set in Turin. It is filmed in very subdued (almost crepuscular) colours and, as with many other such shows, the lead detective has to cope with a very murky incident in her own family.

The Mafia Only Kills in Summer (La mafia uccide solo d’estate) is a spin-off from a movie of the same title and is a black comedy detailing how the activities of the mafia impact upon a decent and ordinary middle-class family in Palermo.

Ian Kinloch, Wrexham

Thanks for the great article. Don’t forget the Polish though: Pakt, The Border, The Teacher. All up there with the best of their Euro cousins.

You can always tell if it’s a Polish box set... there is gratuitous sex and/or a grisly murder within 15 minutes, and totally unexpected plot twists every half-hour.

