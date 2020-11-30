EU to form new post-Trump 'transatlantic alliance' with Joe Biden and America

Published: 8:44 AM November 30, 2020

Joe Biden is expected to scrap a travel corridor between New York and London in favour of one with Dublin - Credit: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

The European Union is proposing a new transatlantic alliance with Joe Biden's America to repair their strained relationship caused by Donald Trump's presidency.

A draft report sights China's “growing international assertiveness” as a challenge that needs both the EU and US to work together, even if they "do not always agree" on how to address it.

It looks at how the US and Europe can rebuild ties on common fronts such as digital regulation and tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The document, seen by the Financial Times, will be read by leaders of the countries involved in the coming days with the new agenda put into place by the middle of 2021.

MORE: What Joe Biden's victory means for US foreign policy

“As open democratic societies and market economies, the EU and the US agree on the strategic challenge presented by China’s growing international assertiveness, even if we do not always agree on the best way to address this,” the FT cites from the draft report.







It comes as reports suggested that Biden is more likely to favour agreements with the bloc over deals with Britain.

Have your say on this story and the big news stories of the week by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk. You can also continue the debate on our Facebook group.