EU won't let Ireland down in Brexit talks, says Angela Merkel
- Credit: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber
German chancellor Angela Merkel has said that the European Union will not let Ireland down in Brexit talks.
Merkel said during a debate on the German presidency of the European Union that the EU wants a trade deal with the UK, but it will stick with Ireland to secure the best outcome from negotiations.
She explained: “We want an agreement: from the Irish point of view in particular it is extremely important.
“We won’t let Ireland down but will continue to stick together in these exit negotiations,” she added.
“But we have to bear in mind the realities because an agreement has to be in the interests of both sides, in the British interest and in the interest of the EU’s 27 member states.”
The comments follow Merkel's Europe minister warning that the bloc is prepared for the “worst-case” no-deal scenario.
Michael Roth said: “Frankly speaking, we are at a very critical stage in the negotiations. We are extremely under pressure, time is running out.
Most Read
- 1 Dominic Cummings dodges £50k in unpaid taxes after Durham council decides to 'write off' charges
- 2 These MPs just voted against protecting food and farming standards after Brexit
- 3 Outrage as Brexit-backing Wetherspoons could be made exempt from new lockdown measures
- 4 Peers launch bid to continue Freedom of Movement after Brexit
- 5 Brexiteer Prue Leith says she's worried about food standards after UK leaves EU
- 6 EU council president tweet mocks Boris Johnson as 'joker' ahead of Brexit talks
- 7 Tory MP resigns over Boris Johnson's coronavirus approach
- 8 Anger over government branded adverts suggesting ballet dancers retrain in digital
- 9 Leave-voting areas oppose Boris Johnson choosing no-deal Brexit, new polling reveals
- 10 Keir Starmer to hold first televised press conference as Labour leader
“That’s why we expect substantial progress by our friends from the UK in key areas.”
He added: “We are well-prepared for both scenarios, everybody should know that a no-deal scenario is the worst case, not just for the European Union but also for the United Kingdom, but we are also prepared for that.
“But we are working very hard on a good deal, on a sustainable deal which is acceptable for both sides.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.