Who's on the BBC's Question Time this week?

Published: 11:35 AM December 3, 2020 Updated: 11:40 AM December 3, 2020

This week's Question Time comes from Bath, a city that has its own currency and was the filming location for Les Miserables and TV series Inspector Morse. But what will the virtual audience make of this week's panel of politicians from the past and present?

On the panel is:

Michelle Donelan MP

Michelle Donelan is the Tory MP for Chippenham and is the minister of state for universities. Donelan has said students who were forced into lockdown should get an automatic fee refund and recently voted in favour of Boris Johnson's latest lockdown plans.

Sarah Jones MP

Sarah Jones is the Labour MP for Croydon Central and is the shadow minister for housing, a role she has held since May 2018. Jones joined Labour after hearing a speech by Conservative MP Peter Lilley, then social security minister, attacking benefit claimants and women who allegedly become pregnant to gain council housing. Jones was part of the team of civil servants who helped deliver the 2012 London Olympics and is a former head of campaigns for housing charity Shelter.

Peter Openshaw

Peter Openshaw is a clinician and scientist specialising in lung immunology. He created the academic department of Respiratory Medicine and the Centre for Respiratory Infection at Imperial College and was elected President of the British Society for Immunology in 2014. He is a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG), which has been advising ministers on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tom Kerridge

Tom Kerridge is an English Michelin-starred chef who has appeared on MasterChef, Great British Menu, and Saturday Kitchen. He recently starred in a three-episode series looking into Britain's struggling pubs called Saving British Pub. A former child actor, Kerridge went into culinary school at 18 and ran the first pub to receive two Michelin stars.

Liam Halligan

Liam Halligan is an economist, journalist and broadcaster who has a weekly column in The Sunday Telegraph. Halligan has written for a range of publications and has even advised the Russian government. He set up an independent think tank called Russian European Centre for Economic Policy in Moscow in the 1990s and presented the Wake Up to Money programme on BBC Radio Five Live.

Question Time airs on Thursday at 10.45pm on BBC One and 11.50pm in Northern Ireland