Video
EU politician drops hint Brexit deal could happen 'at the end' of December
- Credit: Twitter
A prominent MEP has suggested a Brexit trade deal was still possible and could happen "at the end" of December.
Guy Verhofstadt said he was "optimistic" a deal between Britain and the EU could be struck at the last moment.
Verhofstadt told Sky News: "I'm optimistic by nature. It happens always at the end.
"If you give a lot of time to politicians, they will run the whole period and then only make the deal.
"That's my experience of decades in politics."
MORE: EU MEP predicts UK will rejoin after poll shows support for bloc
MORE: Brexiteers have been 'served humble pie', claims EU politician
The politician's comment comes as the EU parliament set a new deadline of Sunday.
Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, told MEPs on Friday that both sides stood "at the moment of truth".
Most Read
- 1 German TV show mocks Boris Johnson and Brexit in Crown parody 'The Clown'
- 2 Can a deal be done? Timeline of the Brexit saga
- 3 Boris Johnson accused of being a 'Remainer' as Brexiteers in government accused of 'sell-out'
- 4 Why Boris Johnson is opting for a semi-Brexit
- 5 Russian friend of Boris Johnson takes seat in House of Lords
- 6 Dominic Cummings uses Christmas column to launch veiled attack on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds
- 7 Jacob Rees-Mogg attacks UNICEF for pledging to feed starving children in UK
- 8 Remainers should not give in to temptation to gloat
- 9 Big Ben to bong to mark end of Brexit transition period
- 10 This Christmas joke about Dominic Cummings has been voted the best of the year
Addressing a plenary session in the EU parliament, Barnier said: “We’re not asking more nor less than a balance between rights and obligations and reciprocity, access to our markets and access to our waters and the other way round, no more, no less.
"It’s also obvious that this isn’t an agreement we will sign at any price or any cost.
"I think I’ve always been frank with you and open and sincere. I cannot say what will come during this last home straight of negotiations. We have to be prepared for all eventualities."
The UK government said it was “working around the clock” to secure an agreement.
Schools minister Nick Gibb told Times Radio: “The prime minister says that we are in a very serious situation.
"We will test every route to getting a free trade agreement before the end of the year.
"But we can’t do so at the expense of our sovereignty. We cannot be the only nation in the world that doesn’t have control of its own seas, its own fisheries.
"So, we will work very hard. The government is working around the clock to get a trade deal, but not at the expense of this country’s independence."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.