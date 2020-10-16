Brexiteers have been 'served humble pie', claims EU politician

Published: 3:14 PM October 16, 2020 Updated: 6:55 PM October 16, 2020

European Union MEP Guy Verhofstadt has claimed that Brexiteers have been "served a slice of humble pie" after a statement from the EU said it will continue to stand up for the interests of the bloc.

The Belgian politician was keen to make his point that those against the EU have failed to divide the organisation with the Brexit project.

Once again, the hard Brexiteers who dream of dividing the EU are served a slice of humble pie. 🥧



The EU27 & European Parliament is united on #Brexit. A close partnership yes, but also a fair one! https://t.co/1IZlxvIVGR — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) October 15, 2020

Quoting a response from the spokesperson for the European Council's president, the MEP took to Twitter to say: “Once again, the hard Brexiteers who dream of dividing the EU are served a slice of humble pie.

“The EU27 & European Parliament is united on #Brexit. A close partnership yes, but also a fair one!”

His comments sparked anger from Brexiteers who were antagonised by his remarks, but also received support from pro-Europeans.

One replied: "It seems the UK government lacks intelligence and foresight. It appears arrogance and a false sense of superiority dominates. But they are more manipulative than that. Intelligence is being directed away from good governance".

Martin Brice wrote: "Who could have possibly foreseen that this entirely foreseeable event would happen?"

Dr David Bangura said: "It’s what the EU said at the outset. The Brexiteers (Johnson) expected sales of cars, prosecco and cheese to come to their rescue. Sadly they were delusional as usual".