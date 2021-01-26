Italian government set to collapse after coalition partner pulls support over handling of coronavirus pandemic
- Credit: PA
Italy's government is set to collapse after key coalition ally of the prime minister pulled support over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte will meet with his cabinet before heading to the presidential palace to offer his resignation.
Conte is hoping to get president Sergio Mattarella’s support for forming a new coalition government that can steer the country through the pandemic.
The government was thrown into turmoil after Italia Viva - the junior liberal coalition party headed by former PM Matteo Renzi - dropped support.
MORE: The dark side of Italy’s Five Star movement
Conte won confidence votes in parliament last week but did not win an absolute majority - forcing him to resign to try to form a new government.
You may also want to watch:
If Mattarella disagrees, he could dissolve parliament and call for elections two years early.
The current coalition of the 5-Star Movement, Democratic Party and smaller Leu party are all hoping for a third Conte government.
Most Read
- 1 Pro-Brexit fishing campaigner says Boris Johnson's deal has left her with 'no fish'
- 2 European parliament agrees to add British overseas territories to post-Brexit tax haven blacklist
- 3 Minister terminates interview after suggesting public's age and weight to blame for UK's high death toll
- 4 Telegraph columnist blames Angela Merkel for Brexit
- 5 This picture of Boris Johnson on the phone to Joe Biden has caused a stir
- 6 Boris Johnson to visit Scotland this week in attempt to shore up the union
- 7 Brexiteer calls for UK to save Eurostar - by buying it and renaming it 'Britstar'
- 8 Petition launched to cancel 'festival of Brexit' event in 2022
- 9 Brussels to launch campaign teaching younger Britons about the EU
- 10 Piers Morgan defends interview with Thérèse Coffey after accusations of 'bullying'
Democratic leader Nicola Zingaretti says early elections are the last thing the country needs.
He tweeted: “With Conte for a new clearly European-centric government supported by an ample parliamentary base, that will guarantee credibility and stability to confront the challenges Italy has ahead."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.