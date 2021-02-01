Eurosceptic MEP nominates Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
- Credit: PA
A Eurosceptic MEP has nominated former US president Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.
Estonian politician Jaak Madison, deputy chairman of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), said he was doing so for failing to start a war in his presidency.
He also claimed that Trump had secured stability in the Middle East.
Maidson is entitled as an MEP to propose candidates for the prize - and submitted the nomination just two hours before the midnight deadline on January 31.
Writing on social media, he said: "In the last 30 years, Donald Trump is the first president of the United States, who during his tenure, has not started a war. Additionally, he signed several peace agreements in the Middle East which have helped provide stability in the region and peace."
Former US Barack Obama won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, which has also been awarded to Nelson Mandela and David Trimble.
In 2012 the EU was awarded the prize “for over six decades contributing to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe”.
Among those nominated this year is Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the World Health Organisation and climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.
The 2021 award will be announced in November.
